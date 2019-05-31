'Someone knows who is responsible': RCMP ask for information after 3 stabbed by group of youths in Thompson

Three people are in hospital with multiple stab wounds after a series of apparently random attacks by a group of youths in Thompson, Man., in the early hours of Thursday morning, RCMP say.

Police asked for help to find the people responsible, believed to include at least two teenage boys, in a news release Thursday.

"These are very serious incidents and our investigators are determined to find those responsible for these senseless acts of violence," said Insp. Brian Edmonds in the release.

"We know there were multiple people involved in the attacks as well as some that watched these violent encounters; someone knows who is responsible and we are asking them to come forward and share the information."

Five people told RCMP they were attacked early Thursday morning. The attacks took place in the same general area, RCMP spokesperson Robert Cyrenne said, with no more than a couple of kilometres between each site.

The attacks are believed to be random, Cyrenne said. No arrests have been made.

Around 2:45 a.m., police found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound on Mystery Lake Road in the community roughly 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

"It is believed the victim was stabbed by at least two teenage males while other persons from the same group watched the attack," police wrote in the release.

An hour later, police were called to the community's homeless shelter after a 48-year-old man was stabbed. Police believe he was walking on a path beside the shelter when he was attacked by two youths.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries before being sent to Winnipeg for more treatment. He's in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

At 5:20 a.m., police were called again to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the city. Officers found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say he was walking on a trail alongside the complex when he was attacked by a group of youths. The 27-year-old was also sent to Winnipeg for treatment, where he's in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

During this same time period, a security guard at a local hotel and an adult male walking in Deerwood park reported being attacked by a group of youths. The security guard reported seeing the youths armed with knives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.