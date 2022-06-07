Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after man dies from stab wounds

A man is dead after he was found stabbed in Thompson, Man., early Sunday morning, and a 15-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder, RCMP say.

Mounties were called to the stabbing on Public Road in the northern Manitoba city at about 12:10 a.m.

They found a 43-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The man, who was from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy from Thompson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Thompson on Thursday.

Thompson RCMP are investigating the homicide with RCMP major crime services and forensic identification services.

More from CBC Manitoba: