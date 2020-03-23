19-year-old arrested after man found with several stab wounds in Thompson

A 31-year-old Thompson man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Friday night.

Thompson RCMP say the man was found on Station Road at about 11 p.m. and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have since arrested a 19-year-old man from Thompson and charged him with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

The 31-year-old victim is still in hospital but is now in stable condition.