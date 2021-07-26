Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being stabbed during fight in Thompson business

Thompson RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old boy inside a business Saturday. 

Police believe 13-year-old boy assaulted victim during altercation

CBC News ·
Thompson RCMP are looking for a 13-year-old boy who they say stabbed a 12-year-old boy during an altercation this weekend. (David Bell/CBC)

Thompson RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old boy Saturday. 

The stabbing happened inside a business on Mystery Lake Road. Thompson RCMP were called just before 5 p.m., an RCMP news release says. 

Police believe the 13-year-old boy chased the 12-year-old boy into the business. The pair started fighting and the 12-year-old was stabbed at some point during the altercation, police say. 

The 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in Thompson and then transferred to Winnipeg. 

The 13-year-old boy fled and police are still trying to locate him.

There is a warrant out for his arrest for charges of aggravated assault.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now