12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being stabbed during fight in Thompson business

Thompson RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old boy Saturday.

The stabbing happened inside a business on Mystery Lake Road. Thompson RCMP were called just before 5 p.m., an RCMP news release says.

Police believe the 13-year-old boy chased the 12-year-old boy into the business. The pair started fighting and the 12-year-old was stabbed at some point during the altercation, police say.

The 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in Thompson and then transferred to Winnipeg.

The 13-year-old boy fled and police are still trying to locate him.

There is a warrant out for his arrest for charges of aggravated assault.