Charges laid in death of man in Thompson

A man from Split Lake First Nation has been arrested in connection with the death of another Split Lake man in the northern Manitoba city of Thompson.

RCMP have laid charges after a 22-year-old man from Split Lake First Nation, Man., was found dead in Thompson Thursday. (CBC)

The victim, a 22-year-old, was found dead near a vacant building on the corner of Public Lane and Cree Road in Thompson Thursday.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, Manitoba RCMP tweeted Friday. 

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The investigation is continuing by Thompson RCMP and the RCMP's major crime unit.

Split Lake is about 120 kilometres northeast of Thompson.

