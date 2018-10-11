Province says investigation into Thompson smelter worker's 2008 death should be left to WCB

The Manitoba government has dismissed a renewed push for an inquiry into the 2008 death of a worker at a Thompson smelter, saying the matter should be left up to the province's chief medical officer and the Workers Compensation Board.

Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said Thursday the province is refusing to score political points on the death of David Fifi.

"We will not interfere politically," Pedersen said.

Fifi, a 52-year-old boilermaker, died Nov. 6, 2008, while working to upgrade exhaust stacks at a Vale smelter in the northern Manitoba city. An autopsy report at the time concluded his death was a result of a heart attack.

Armed with a new report that suggests toxic gases likely resulted in Fifi's death, the Manitoba Liberals again called for an inquiry on Thursday.

His widow, Lila Fifi, has refused to believe he died by natural causes.

Poisonous gas blamed

Her persistence spurred a review earlier this year by Dr. Peter Markesteyn, a former chief medical examiner for Manitoba, who concluded David Fifi likely died as a result of exposure to toxic gases at the work site.

Markesteyn noted that Fifi suffered a heart attack before his death, which was a "significant factor, but not casually related to the death."

The Workers Compensation Board has decided to investigate in light of Markesteyn's findings.

A review by a former chief medical examiner for Manitoba says David Fifi's death in 2008 was likely due to toxic gases in the workplace. (Submitted by Lila Fifi)

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said workers endured a litany of disturbing working conditions that should have been flagged long ago.

"In the documents that were released it's clear that David and his co-workers were gassed repeatedly, safety equipment didn't work and their pleas for help were ignored," he said.

Lamont said the serious allegations deserve the scrutiny of a public inquiry and not the Workers Compensation Board alone.

Lila Fifi said she is disappointed the government is refusing to act.

"There's something very suspicious and something very wrong, and the government needs to open their ears and look and hear what we're saying."

With files from Sean Kavanagh and Vera-Lynn Kubinec