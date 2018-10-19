Thompson RCMP investigate shooting

Thompson RCMP are investigating a shooting in the community after being called to a hotel early Friday morning.

Police were called to the hotel on Thompson Drive around 2:30 a.m. They found the 30-year-old man from Lake Manitoba First Nation suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and public safety is not at risk.

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.