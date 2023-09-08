Thompson recycling centre ramping up sherry bottle program, as addictions struggles continue in city

It's cheap, it's got a high alcohol content and it's often the drink of choice for many struggling with addiction in Thompson.

Sherry bottles often littered the streets in such large numbers it's prompted a special recycling program that is now looking to expand.

Every year, tens of thousands of bottles of inexpensive apera, a variety of sherry, are sold in Thompson.

"You would see the bottles lying all over the streets, in the parks and basically anywhere you went. People would just drink them and then just throw them out onto the roads," Thompson Recycling Centre manager Cheryl Mulroney said.

Mulroney said it became such a problem the city started a recycling program specifically for the bottles, the only city in the province with one.

"Since the program started, we got about 370,000 sherry bottles collected," Mulroney said.

The sherry bottle recycling program has collected more than 370,000 sherry bottles since 2001. (Brittany Greenslade/CBC)

The Thompson Chamber of Commerce initially launched the program in 2001 to try to help clean up the city. It paid five cents for each empty bottle returned to hotel vendors, and in the first year paid out $1,500, enough for 30,000 bottles.

Sherry bottle collection in the city slowly dwindled over the past few years because the centre was not taking in bottles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulroney said.

"In 2020, we had 13,800 sherry bottles dropped off," she said.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) provides $2,000 annually toward the bottle return program, which now pays out 10 cents each for the bottles, which are accepted in bags of 100.

With thousands of bottles still being sold and discarded every year, Mulroney hopes to expand the program in the coming months.

She's working with a couple of the vendors to see about getting drop-off locations set back up in places like the Thompson Inn to make it easier for people to turn the bottles in, she said.

The recycling centre pays 10 cents per bottle and they are brought in in bags of 100. (Brittany Greenslade/CBC)

"A lot of the people picking up the sherry bottles were walking, so it is a fair distance to bring them here to the recycling centre," she said.

"So if we can get that established again, I think that might help bring up the process and collect more bottles for us."

Sales of cheap sherry are still through the roof at the local Liquor Mart, Mulroney said.

"The price didn't go up and they are going off the shelves pretty quickly."

The Liquor Mart in Thompson has the majority of apera sales in Manitoba, with a high number of bottles also being sold at the Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue location in Winnipeg.

In 2021, the Thompson Liquor Mart sold more than 46,000 bottles of sherry. The following year sales dropped by 40 per cent to 27,500. The Winnipeg store sold more than 6,700 bottles last year.

MBLL would not release sales figures for individual brands, such as the popular London Westminster Canadian Apera, but a quick online inventory check on Friday showed the Thompson store had more than 1,500 bottles in stock on Friday. There were 100 bottles at the Winnipeg store.

A 2018 CBC News investigation found 103,553 bottles of the London Westminster Canadian Apera sold from 2015-17 at the Winnipeg store, according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said since the 2018 CBC story, sales have started to drop.

MBLL said it could not attribute the drop in sales to anything specific, such as adding a controlled entrance to the front door, the pandemic or an increase in sales refusals.

The Crown corporation did say its workers can refuse service if alcohol can be detected on an individual or if a person is causing a disturbance.

Refusals went up by more than 1,000 at the Thompson location in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Addictions problems

Thompson has struggled to deal with ongoing addictions problems within the community. Though the city has a population of just over 13,000, Thompson's social services are used by closer to 30,000, including people from outlying areas.

Addictions experts with the Northern Health Region, which includes Thompson, estimate almost one-third of the city's population struggles with addiction.

People in Thompson were detained under Manitoba's Intoxicated Persons Detention Act over 1,100 times in 2022, representing more than 25 per cent of the total number of intoxication detentions by RCMP in Manitoba.

MBLL dedicates annual social responsibility funding to programs in the city capable of minimizing alcohol related harms and supporting addictions treatment and support programs.

Last year that included $473,000 toward AFM Eaglewood Addictions Treatment facility and the city's community safety officer program, as well as the sherry bottle recycling program.

MBLL said alcohol addiction is a complex condition stemming from issues related to past traumas, homelessness, unemployment, mental health issues, and a lack of social connections.

"There is no single approach, such as removing sources of alcohol, that will help individuals or communities heal from addictions related issues; rather, a variety of social, community and addictions related supports are needed to help the healing," an MBLL spokesperson said.