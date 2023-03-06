Thompson man arrested after allegedly punching vehicles, threatening drivers in road rage incidents

A man from the northern Manitoba city of Thompson has been charged with crimes including assault and mischief after three road rage incidents that RCMP say happened over a roughly three-week period.

The first was on Feb. 10, when a man reported a road rage incident to Mounties in Thompson around 11 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

He told police he honked his horn at another vehicle on Thompson Drive, and the other driver then rolled down his window and threw his coffee at the victim's vehicle. The other driver then began punching the victim's passenger mirror while both vehicles were moving, the release said.

On March 1, Mounties said they responded to another road rage incident on the same street.

In that case, it was reported a man was driving and honked at another vehicle that was parked illegally on the road. The driver of the parked vehicle then got out and threatened the other man, then hit his vehicle with his fists.

When the victim in that case was able to drive away, the other man followed him, honking his horn and driving erratically, police said.

Mounties said they got a report of a third incident on the same street on March 4 around 4:10 p.m. In that case, a woman had stopped her vehicle on the road to let pedestrians cross when another vehicle came up behind her at a high speed.

The man driving that vehicle started yelling at the pedestrians, then threatened and assaulted the other driver and damaged her passenger mirror.

The investigation led police to link a 45-year-old man to all three incidents. RCMP said they arrested him at his home on Sunday.

The man is charged with one count of assault and three counts each of uttering threats and mischief. He's also charged with driving carelessly under the Highway Traffic Act.

The man was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions, RCMP said. Mounties continue to investigate.