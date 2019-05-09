Thompson RCMP investigate shootings

Police in Thompson are investigating two reports of gunshots within 30 minutes of each other in the northern Manitoba community earlier this week.

Two teens are facing charges after police were called to a report of shots fired on Moak Crescent around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man from Thompson told officers he was outside when a vehicle drove by and shot at him.

He wasn't injured in the incident.

Officers later stopped the suspect vehicle and police say two of the four occupants got out and ran away on foot. The two others, a 13-year-old male and a 19-year-old, both from Thompson, were arrested at the scene.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen.

The 13-year-old, who police say was carrying a knife at the time of his arrest, is facing a number of charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Charges of assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime are pending against the 19-year-old.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects.

Earlier that morning, at about 1:30 a.m., police were called to reports of an assault with a weapon on Public Road.

Police say a 30-year-old Thompson man said he'd been shot with a pellet gun.

Police continue to investigate the second incident and say no suspects have been identified.

