Man shot by Thompson RCMP charged with assault, weapons offences

A First Nations man shot by Thompson RCMP last week now faces assault and weapons charges.

Police arrested 30-year-old Raymond Michelle on Sunday at 6 p.m. in relation to the shooting incident and threats made toward community members on Oct. 25, according to an RCMP release sent Tuesday.

Mounties say they were serving legal documents to an unrelated person on Princeton Drive in Thompson, when the officer was informed by a member of the public that there was someone with a knife in the area.

The officer responded immediately, according to the release, and the encounter resulted in the officer shooting his firearm.

Video shows the RCMP officer fire his gun at the man at close range on Princeton Drive in the area of Wapanohk Community School. Michelle was taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP say a knife was seized at the scene. Nobody else was physically injured, according to the release.

Mounties say after being released from hospital, Michelle was arrested at a business in Thompson and remains in custody.

RCMP charged him with assault on a police officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon on civilians and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation.

Thompson RCMP also continue to investigate.