Thompson RCMP searching for missing man last seen near Stonewall

RCMP in Thompson are searching 42-year-old Jimmy Bauer. He was last seen in the northern Manitoba city on March 17, and was seen again near Stonewall on March 19. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP in Thompson are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen in a week.

Jimmy Bauer, 42, was reported missing on March 22, Thompson RCMP say. He was last seen in the northern Manitoba city on March 17, and was then seen near Stonewall — about 30 kilometres north of Winnipeg — on March 19.

He was driving a white 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck with the Manitoba licence plate HJS 512, police say.

Bauer has brown hair and blue eyes, is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 235 pounds.

Anyone with information about Bauer's whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.