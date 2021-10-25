Thompson police officer shoots and seriously injures man

A 30-year-old Thompson man was shot and seriously injured by an RCMP officer on Monday afternoon in an incident that was caught on video and is circulating on social media.

Police were serving legal documents at a home on Princeton Drive at about 2:45 p.m. when they encountered a man who was allegedly armed with a knife, RCMP said in a news release issued later that day.

The encounter in the northern Manitoba city resulted in the officer shooting the man, who was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Manitoba's police watchdog has been notified and is taking over the investigation.

The grand chief of the Indigenous advocacy agency Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak is calling for action.

"I am extremely concerned to see the video of an MKO citizen who appears to have been shot by an RCMP officer today in Thompson, Manitoba. The video that is circulating is extremely disturbing," Garrison Settee said in an emailed statement.

Settee says he's been in touch with the RCMP and is expecting a full report about what took place.

"We are praying that the young person involved in this incident will survive and receive the support needed to heal from this."

Thompson is about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

