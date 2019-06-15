Manslaughter trial begins for RCMP officer charged in fatal 2015 Thompson shooting

The manslaughter trial for an RCMP officer charged in a fatal 2015 on-duty shooting begins Monday in the northern Manitoba city of Thompson.

Const. Abram Letkeman was arrested in March 2017, a year-and-a-half after Steven Campbell, 39, was shot and killed following a police chase involving the vehicle he was driving.

At the time of the Nov. 21, 2015, shooting, RCMP said Campbell was driving erratically when officers pulled him over. As the officer approached the vehicle, Campbell accelerated and hit him, police said.

RCMP said that's when the officer fired shots at the vehicle, killing Campbell and critically injuring his girlfriend, Lori Flett, who was also in the vehicle.

Flett, the mother of Campbell's younger daughter, was one of four passengers in the car driven by Campbell. His family told CBC News in 2015 Campbell was a father of two girls, who were two and 11 when he died.

The family has rejected the police account, maintaining Campbell didn't accelerate or hit the police officer.

Letkeman was arrested on March 1, 2017. In addition to manslaughter, he was also charged with criminal negligence causing death, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

His trial is scheduled for two weeks at Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench in Thompson, about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Letkeman will be represented by defence lawyer Joshua Weinstein and the judge-alone trial will be heard by Manitoba Justice Chris Martin.

3rd person to die in police shooting in 2015

Campbell's mother, Shirley Huber, and Flett filed separate lawsuits against Letkeman, the RCMP and the attorney general over Campbell's death.

A statement of defence argued Letkeman had a duty to the public to ensure public safety and he "acted in accordance with his recognized duties."

Following the shooting, Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit determined there were grounds for charges. At the time, it was the most serious charge recommended by the police watchdog since its inception in June of 2015.

Campbell was the third person to die following a police shooting in 2015.

Haki Sefa, a plumber and father of four, was killed on Sept. 20, 2015, after Winnipeg police officers were called about an armed driver who may have been thinking about harming himself or others. An IIU investigation into the incident determined officers were justified and no charges were laid.

Just a few weeks before Campbell's death, on Nov. 6, 2015, Mark Dicesare, 24, was seen with a gun while driving. The weapon turned out to be an unloaded air gun that resembled an Uzi submachine gun, the IIU said in its report about the incident.

Dicesare got out of his vehicle, initially turning the gun toward himself but then aiming it at officers, who opened fire. The IIU investigation concluded that police were justified in the shooting and no charges were laid against any officer.