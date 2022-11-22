Thompson RCMP searching for missing woman

Thompson RCMP are concerned about the well-being of a woman who was last seen Friday, according to a news release.

Stephanie Friesen-Wood, 30, was last seen in the northern Manitoba community, leaving a home on Ospwagon Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Friesen-Wood is about five foot four and 130 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, purple hoodie, black sweat pants, white shoes and a black jacket, Mounties say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or visit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: