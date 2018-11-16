Thompson RCMP search for missing teen
Police in Thompson are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.
Anika Thomas, 16, last seen Nov. 8
Anika Thomas, 16, was last seen at RD Parker Collegiate around 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Thomas is six feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a black jacket.
Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-677-6911.
