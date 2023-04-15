Missing 27-year-old last seen travelling to Split Lake in early April: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in northern Manitoba are searching for a 27-year-old man who has not been seen in almost two weeks.

Ranston (Randy) Dick was last seen on April 3 as he was returning to Split Lake, Thompson RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

The 27-year-old was expected to reach the northern community, which is about 125 kilometres northeast of Thompson, on April 5, but was reported missing the next day after he didn't arrive.

RCMP say it's believed Dick made a social media post on April 8 to let people know that he was OK, but he hasn't been seen in person and it's not known where he is currently.

Dick is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 350 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen, RCMP say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to send a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

