30-year-old man dead after drowning in river near Thompson, Man., RCMP say
A man from northern Manitoba was pronounced dead after drowning in a river on Wednesday, RCMP say.

The man was among a group of people hanging out by the river, who then went in for a swim. People still on the shore helped pull the man in when he struggled swimming. (David Bell/CBC)

Mounties from the detachment in Thompson, Man. responded to a report of a possible drowning nearby on the Burntwood River, near the Miles Hart Bridge, around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation into the incident found that a group of people were hanging out by the river and then started swimming. One of them, a 30-year-old man, started struggling to swim and bystanders pulled him out, police said.

RCMP and first responders tried resuscitating the man, but with no effect.

The 30-year-old, originally from Split Lake, Man., a community about 710 kilometres north of Winnipeg, was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.

