Thompson RCMP looking for missing teen

Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Kelly John Castel,16, was last seen at his home on McGill Place on Sept. 27. RCMP were notified he was missing on Oct. 2.

Castel is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with stripes and carrying a grey backpack.

RCMP believe Castel may have travelled to The Pas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).