Girl, 12, charged following police pursuit of stolen pickup truck in Thompson

A 12-year-old girl is facing a number of charges after a truck was stolen from a home in Thompson and driven erratically throughout the northern Manitoba city, causing one person minor injuries. Her companion, 11, is too young to charge, RCMP say.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Mounties received a report of a stolen pickup truck, which had been left running in a driveway when it was taken, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

The truck became stuck in a snowbank at Waterloo Avenue and Brandon Crescent.

Another driver stopped to help, but the driver of the stolen vehicle managed to get it out of the snowbank and sideswiped the other vehicle, causing a passenger minor injuries.

RCMP soon received several calls of an erratic driver, and were notified that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen pickup was stuck on the shoulder of Highway 6.

The driver of the stolen truck again managed to get underway, driving erratically toward Thompson.

A Mountie who saw the truck tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over, and drove off at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting other drivers.

At that time, RCMP say, they decided to stop pursuing the truck due to the risk to public safety.

Officers continued to patrol the area and located the vehicle on Station Road, stuck for a third time in the snow .They arrested two girls without incident.

The 11-year-old is too young to be charged with a criminal offence, but police say the 12-year-old is facing five charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing harm, fleeing from police and theft of a motor vehicle.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

