Thompson RCMP ask for help finding missing teen girl missing for 5 days

Police in Thompson, Man. are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who has not been seen or heard from since for five days.

Glenda Miles, 17, is usually in contact with people close to her, but they haven't heard from her since last Wednesday around 6:05 p.m. on Hudson Bay, police said in a news release.

Thompson RCMP received a report that she was missing on Friday around 4:05 p.m.

Miles, who is originally from Shamattawa, is described as five feet, four inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, long black hair with blonde underneath. She wears black glasses, and was last seen wearing a black spring jacket and yellow plaid pyjama pants.

Police say they are worried about Miles' well-being and ask anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

