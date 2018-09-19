Officer punched man 'several times' in the face, police watchdog investigating

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an altercation where a man was punched in the face several times by an RCMP officer in Thompson.

Two officers in the RCMP's Thompson detachment were responding to a call of an intoxicated woman when a member got in an altercation with a bystander. An officer punched the man several times in the face, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

The investigative body said it has surveillance footage of the incident.

Although the man did not suffer serious injuries, the agency concluded it is in the public interest to investigate.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage are asked to call the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060 to assist in the investigation.

