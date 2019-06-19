'I was terrified': Mountie defends 2015 shooting at manslaughter trial

RCMP Const. Abram Letkeman told a Thompson, Man., court Wednesday he was terrified and believed he was going to die when he fired the shots that killed Steven Campbell in November, 2015.

The officer began to cry as he told court he fired first two rounds, then more, as fast as he could, after the vehicle Campbell was driving accelerated toward him following a collision on an ATV trail in the northern Manitoba city.

"No matter what I was doing, I was still going to end up getting run over and die," Letkeman said.

Letkeman, who is represented by defence attorney Joshua Weinstein, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, among other charges, on June 17, the first day of his judge-only trial at Court of Queen's Bench.

The trial previously heard that Campbell, 39, was shot following a police chase that began when Letkeman attempted to pull him over for suspected impaired driving. Four passengers were with Campbell at the time.

Letkeman, 37, testified Wednesday he pursued Campbell's Jeep through Thompson, onto a construction site and then onto the ATV trail. He told court he hit the vehicle with his cruiser intentionally on one occasion, striking it from behind in an intersection, in the belief it would stop the Jeep and end the pursuit safely, despite having no training on such a manoeuvre. The pursuit continued.

The officer, a father of four, testified he hit the Jeep a second time unintentionally on the ATV trail, moments before the shooting. The Jeep had stopped sideways across the trail with its nose in the snow on one side, Letkeman testified, and the officer told court his plan was to park his cruiser behind the vehicle, preventing it from driving on.

At the last moment, Letkeman testified, the Jeep pulled backward into the trail and his cruiser T-boned the vehicle. The Jeep reversed away in an arc, stopping again with its back wheels on the opposite side of the trail. Letkeman told court that's when he crossed in front of the vehicle in an effort to get to the driver-side door.

"I was terrified," he said.

He testified the Jeep moved toward him and he started firing and running. He told court the Jeep drove over his foot before spinning out across the trail and stopping.

Failure to alert others about crash: Crown

Letkeman's defence team doesn't dispute that the officer shot and killed Campbell while on duty, Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft told Justice Chris Martin in an agreed statement of facts last week.

On Wednesday, Letkeman testified he'd seen Campbell's Jeep driving erratically, fishtailing on the road, and decided to pull him over. He testified Campbell stopped briefly in a hotel parking lot before driving on. The officer testified he decided to pursue because he believed Campbell was a danger to the public, himself and his passengers.

During cross-examination, Vanderhooft repeatedly questioned Letkeman on his radio transmissions to colleagues during the pursuit, and his failure to tell his shift supervisor about the first collision despite updates on location.

Court heard radio transmissions last week in which Letkeman told colleagues the Jeep was driving about 35 to 40 km/h, but Letkeman testified Wednesday it had been driving faster than that earlier in the chase.

A traffic reconstructionist told court last week Letkeman's cruiser hit the Jeep from behind during the chase, and then T-boned the vehicle on an ATV trail. The officer testified the cruiser hit the side of the Jeep hard enough to leave tire markings stamped on the front of the cruiser.

On Tuesday, a police use of force expert told court that T-boning a vehicle full of passengers, if intentional, is considered a use of deadly force.

Arrested in 2017

The forensic pathologist who did the autopsy told court last week that Campbell, a father of two girls, was shot at least nine times in the arms, chest and jaw. Dr. John Younes, also Manitoba's chief medical examiner, testified he found two bullets still lodged in Campbell's body.

There were four passengers in his car when Campbell, right, was shot and killed by an RCMP officer in November 2015. (Submitted by Shannon Heck)

Officers working with Letkeman told court last week they were sent to help him respond to an impaired driver call that became a police chase, ending with the shooting on an ATV trail near Highway 6. Officers told court they found Letkeman limping, and he appeared to be in pain.

However, passengers in the vehicle with Campbell told court the only collision that took place was when the police cruiser rammed into the side of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Campbell was driving.

Letkeman was arrested on March 1, 2017. In addition to manslaughter, he is charged with criminal negligence causing death, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre told CBC that Letkeman has been suspended with pay since March 2017.

Letkeman's trial is expected to conclude this week.