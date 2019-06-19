Victim had bullets lodged in body, was shot at least 9 times, Thompson police shooting trial hears

Steven Campbell was shot at least nine times in his arms, chest and jaw the night he died in a shooting involving an RCMP officer in Thompson, Man., court heard Wednesday.

Two bullets were still lodged in Campbell's body days later when the autopsy began, forensic pathologist Dr. John Younes testified in a Thompson courtroom at the trial for RCMP Const. Abram Letkeman, accused of manslaughter in connection with the 2015 shooting.

Younes, who is also Manitoba's chief medical examiner, told court that Campbell had cuts to his hand and wrist. Those were likely caused by broken glass from the driver's-side window of the vehicle he was sitting in at the time of the shooting, Younes testified.

The judge-only Court of Queen's Bench trial, now in its third day, previously heard that Campbell, 39, was shot following a police chase on Nov. 21, 2015.

Younes testified on Wednesday that Campbell had a blood alcohol level of 0.19, almost 2½ times the legal limit to drive. He told court Campbell had a small amount of cocaine in his body that indicated recent use.

Accused had sprained ankle, doctor testifies

Letkeman's defence team doesn't dispute that the officer shot and killed Campbell while on duty, Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft told the court in an agreed statement of facts Monday.

On Tuesday, officers working with Letkeman told court they were sent to help him respond to an impaired driver call that became a police chase, ending with the shooting on an ATV trail near Highway 6. Officers told court they found Letkeman limping, and he appeared to be in pain.

At the time of the shooting, RCMP said the vehicle Letkeman was pursuing accelerated and hit him.

Passengers in the vehicle with Campbell, however, told court the only collision that took place was when the police cruiser rammed into the side of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Campbell was driving.

On Monday, the first day of the trial, court heard from passengers in the Jeep driven by Campbell on the night he was shot that a group had been out to celebrate the birthday of his long-time girlfriend, Lori Flett, seen here with Campbell. (Lori Flett/Facebook)

Dr. Manohar Krishnan, who treated Letkeman at Thompson General Hospital the night of the shooting, told court the officer came in with redness and swelling on his right foot and ankle.

The doctor testified Wednesday Letkeman had a soft tissue injury, with no bruising, bleeding or cuts. X-ray scans showed no bones were broken. The doctor testified the officer had a sprained ankle and declined medication.

Letkeman was arrested on March 1, 2017. In addition to manslaughter, he was charged with criminal negligence causing death, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He's being represented by defence attorney Joshua Weinstein in the trial before Justice Chris Martin.

'Remembering Steven'

Campbell was the father of two girls, who were two and 11 when he died, his family told CBC News in 2015. Family members wearing T-shirts reading "Remembering Steven" sat in court for the trial.

On Monday, the first day of the trial, court heard from passengers in the Jeep the group had been out to celebrate Lori Flett's birthday. Flett, Campbell's girlfriend and the mother of one of his daughters, told court she remembered the police cruiser hitting the side of their vehicle, and shortly later being hit in the side of her head with pieces of bullet.

Steven Campbell was the father of two girls, age two and 11 at the time of the shooting. (Submitted by Shannon Heck)

All four people in the Jeep testified Monday nobody in the vehicle had any weapons that night.

RCMP officers testified Tuesday that the Thompson detachment had a staffing shortage at the time of the shooting. Court heard a recording of RCMP radio communications between officers as Letkeman pursued Campbell's vehicle, before shouting "shots fired" twice over the airwaves.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre told CBC Letkeman has been suspended with pay since March 2017.

Letkeman's trial is scheduled to take two weeks.