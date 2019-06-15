RCMP witness says fellow Mountie 'looked scared' after fatal 2015 police shooting

A Manitoba RCMP officer testified he believed he was heading to a standard impaired driver call when he was sent to support colleague Const. Abram Letkeman, before the incident turned into a police chase and then a fatal shooting in 2015.

Cpl. Derek Dunford told a Thompson, Man., court Tuesday events turned surreal after he heard Letkeman say over the radio shots had been fired, moments before Dunford arrived at the scene.

"I didn't think anything was out of the ordinary at the time," Dunford said in court in the city about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg. "We didn't predict what was going to happen."

Dunford testified on Tuesday in the second day of the trial for Letkeman, charged with the 2015 death of Steven Campbell, 39. Campbell was driving the other vehicle in the chase that began when Letkeman tried to pull him over on Nov. 21, 2015, court heard.

Letkeman pleaded not guilty Monday morning to manslaughter, reckless discharge of a firearm and criminal negligence causing death, among other charges, in connection with Campbell's death.

Letkeman's defence team doesn't dispute that the officer shot and killed Campbell while on duty, Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft told the Court of Queen's Bench in an agreed statement of facts Monday.

Police said at the time of the shooting that Campbell had been driving erratically when officers pulled him over. As an officer approached the vehicle, Campbell accelerated and hit him, police said.

On Monday, court heard from the four people who were in the vehicle with Campbell. Siblings Floyd, Lori and Marty Flett, and Marty's girlfriend Ranita Richard, testified the only collision was when the police cruiser hit the Jeep Grand Cherokee Campbell was driving, a little ways down an ATV trail they'd driven to during the chase.

Dunford told court Tuesday when he arrived at the scene, he saw Letkeman hopping on one foot.

"Abe is a large person, a strong person. To see him how he was, it was very surreal," Dunford said. "He looked scared, [like he was] in pain."

Girlfriend injured in incident

Letkeman is being represented by defence attorney Joshua Weinstein in the trial before Justice Chris Martin.

Dunford testified when he went to the Jeep, he found Campbell's body in the driver's seat. He said he went to the passenger side and found the front passenger door damaged so that he couldn't pry it open.

He and another officer at the scene, Const. Gregory Oke, testified the Thompson RCMP detachment had a manpower shortage at the time. They testified they'd used a police radio to tell him they were on their way, but Oke said it's possible Letkeman didn't hear it if he was talking on the radio, too.

Campbell's family attended the trial in Thompson. Here, Campbell, right, is seen with sister Shannon Heck. (Submitted by Shannon Heck)

Letkeman was arrested on March 1, 2017. In addition to manslaughter, he was charged with criminal negligence causing death, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On Monday, the first day of the trial, court heard from passengers in the Jeep the group had been out to celebrate Lori Flett's birthday. Flett, Campbell's girlfriend and the mother of one of his daughters, told court they'd all been drinking and she'd been using cocaine.

She said she remembered the police cruiser ramming into the side of the vehicle, and shortly later being hit in the side of her head with pieces of bullet.

All four people in the Jeep testified Monday nobody in the vehicle had any weapons that night.

'Remembering Steven'

Campbell was the father of two girls, who were two and 11 when he died, his family told CBC News in 2015. Family members wearing T-shirts reading "Remembering Steven" were in court Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, RCMP forensic investigators testified they found 12 bullet casings in the snow around the Jeep and Letkeman's cruiser after the shooting.

They testified there were three holes that appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield of the Jeep and the driver's side window was gone.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre told CBC Letkeman has been suspended with pay since March 2017.

Letkeman's trial is scheduled to take two weeks.