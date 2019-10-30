Oxycodone, marijuana and electrified knuckles seized in Thompson, RCMP say
A 53-year-old man is in custody after officers searched a home in Thompson, Man., and found oxycodone pills, marijuana, cash and electrified knuckles, says an RCMP news release sent Wednesday.
53-year-old man charged with trafficking, weapons offences
A 53-year-old man is being charged with trafficking oxycodone after Mounties raided a home in Thompson, Man., says an RCMP release issued Wednesday.
Mounties searched a home on Deerwood Drive on Monday at 6 p.m.
They found oxycodone pills, marijuana, a large amount of cash and electrified knuckles.
The man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, RCMP said.
The man is in custody.
RCMP are still investigating.
