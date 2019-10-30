Oxycodone, marijuana and electrified knuckles seized in Thompson, RCMP say

A 53-year-old man is being charged with trafficking oxycodone after Mounties raided a home in Thompson, Man., says an RCMP release issued Wednesday.

Mounties searched a home on Deerwood Drive on Monday at 6 p.m.

They found oxycodone pills, marijuana, a large amount of cash and electrified knuckles.

The man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, RCMP said.

The man is in custody.

RCMP are still investigating.