Missing teen girl found dead in Thompson dog park

A teenage girl has been found dead in a dog park in Thompson hours after she was reported missing in the northern Manitoba community.

RCMP were called Tuesday morning after reports of human remains located in the park on Baffin Crescent, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Investigators determined the body was that of a 15-year-old girl reported missing on Monday at about 11:50 p.m. after leaving the Thompson Recreational Community Centre grounds with friends, according to RCMP.

All of her friends made it home, RCMP say, while officers conducted "extensive patrols and inquiries" through the night.

The teen was reportedly last seen alive in the area where she was found dead. Overnight temperatures in Thompson dropped as low as –24 C.

The cause of death hasn't been released, and an autopsy is being done while RCMP continue to investigate.

