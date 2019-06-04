Thompson police search for missing 4-year-old

Police in Thompson are asking for help finding a missing four-year-old boy.

Josiah Monias was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on the second floor of Princeton Tower North, at 364 Princeton Dr. in Thompson.

RCMP say he might be wearing black pants and a blue/brown shirt with the number 81 on it, or a Spider-Man costume.

Anyone with information that might help in the search can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

