16-year-old sent to hospital after sexual assault in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP are alerting the public about a man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on a trail in Thompson on Monday.

Investigators say the teen was walking home on a trail in the northern city that lead to Lynx Crescent, near Deerwood Park, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, when she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described as five foot eight, with an average build, thin eyebrows, a short beard and a crooked nose, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The red oval area in the top left corner of the photo is the section of trail RCMP say the sexual assault took place. (Submitted by RCMP)

He was wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants and black Air Force 1 sneakers, along with a black tuque and a black medical mask pulled down around his neck at the time of the assault.

Anyone who has information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

RCMP say this is the only such report of an assault on the trail. They suggest people avoid wearing headphones on the trail and not walk the trail alone.

