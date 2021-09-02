School support staff in Thompson on strike

With the start of hte school year less than a week away for students in Manitoba, a labour dispute in Thompson, Man., is putting some plans for a return to the classroom up in the air.

Members of the United Steel Workers Local 8223, which represents support staff in two bargaining groups at the School District of Mystery Lake, walked off the job on Monday morning.

About 180 clerical staff in the district, which include clerical staff, educational assistants, custodians, maintenance, I.T. and other support positions have been without a contract for four years, according to union spokesperson Matt Winterton.

"We've told the employer we will meet day, night, on evenings, weekends, whenever to come to the table," he said. "And the employer basically went radio silent all summer on vacations and leaves, which offended a lot of people in the community."

Winterton said union representatives have been asking to meet at the bargaining table with the school district for weeks to no avail. He said support staff are calling for wage increases.

The union hopes to get back to the bargaining table before the school year starts. (Submitted by Matt Winterton)

"The number one hurdle was getting to the table to actually have the discussions," he said. "I mean, it's one thing to go to the bargaining table and to be told no, it's another to be completely ignored.

"We would like to be treated the same as the teachers, because the teachers have just received a wage increase."

CBC News has reached out to the school district for comment. In a post on Facebook, it said it hopes to try reach an agreement with the two bargaining groups and that it will try maintain all services possible at schools.

Winterton said union members are worried about the start of school next week. With custodial staff on the picket line, there are concerns about what that could mean for students and staff in schools in light of the ongoing pandemic.

"We've got nobody in there cleaning," said Winterton,

He said the district did offer to meet on Thursday and two days next week, and that staff just want to get back to the classroom at the same time as students.

School support workers in Thompson began picketing on Monday. (Submitted by Matt Winterton )

"They build relationships with these students," he said. "They want to be there for them. They don't want this labour dispute to continue.

"They want a fair contract and they want to go and get these kids to school."

Thompson is located about 650 km north of Winnipeg.

