Thompson suspends recycling program after staff find explosive device among recyclables

The City of Thompson suspended its blue bin service Friday after an employee at its recycling centre found an explosive device in with the recyclables.

The worker found a blasting cap, a small explosive device used to trigger high-powered explosives for mining and construction work, the city said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"Even alone, they pack quite a wallop: the one discovered today could have taken off someone's hand," the city wrote. "As a friction-triggered device, it posed a real threat to the safety of employees working at the recycling centre."

The Thompson Recycling Centre is working with Thompson Fire and Emergency Services, RCMP and Vale, the mining giant with operations in Thompson, to search all other recyclables collected earlier Friday to see if any other explosives may be in the mix.

"Please remember that people work at the Thompson Recycling Centre, and they deserve to come home safe at the end of the work day," the city wrote in its statement.

Explosives like ammunition or caps have no place in recycling or curbside garbage, the city said in its post.

Putting them in with your regular waste could be a criminal offence, it added.

If you find any explosive materials, don't collect and dispose of them yourself, the city says. Instead, notify authorities so they can be disposed of properly.