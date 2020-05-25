Thompson RCMP arrest man after vehicle stolen with 14-year-old inside

A man in Thompson, Man., was arrested Friday after RCMP say he stole a vehicle with a teenage girl inside.

Around 3 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was parked outside a business, but still running, and had a 14-year-old girl still inside.

The man drove "a short distance" before dropping the girl off on the side of the road, said RCMP, adding that the girl was unharmed.

The stolen vehicle had OnStar — a service internally wired to a vehicle that helps drivers during emergencies — which helped police find it on a residential street.

Mounties, along with police dogs searched a nearby apartment building and found the man trying to climb out of a window, RCMP said.

The man, 34, was arrested without incident, and RCMP say he's appearing in court some time Monday regarding charges of kidnapping, theft and robbery.

