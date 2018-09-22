Pride marchers take to the streets in Thompson, Man.

Dozens came out bundled up to take part in Thompson's Pride North of 55 march to support the northern Manitoba town's queer and trans community Saturday.

Participants gathered at the Thompson Regional Community Centre (TRCC), and with music playing the group marched through the surrounding area and were met with cheering from passers by.

The hour-long march brought together members of Thompson's LGBTQ community, as well as those who support them.

Mitchell Saunders, 23, grew up in Thompson and was thrilled to be marching because he says it can be difficult to be gay in Thompson.

"I still deal with stuff from years ago," he said. "People still drive by me and say horrible things to me from their vehicles, and drive off...and I still feel kind of afraid to walk around."

Saunders says he's been bullied about his sexuality ever since he began coming out at 12, but adds he's moved forward with support from everyone around him including his mother, friends, co-workers, and sometimes even random people.

"I get some people coming and telling me I'm an inspiration to their kids, to help them come out," he said.

Marchers had a barbecue and live musical and dance performances waiting for them after the hour-long march. (Ramraajh Sharvendiran/CBC)

The march ended where is began, at the TRCC where participants had a barbecue and live musical and dance performances waiting for them.

The events were organized by a committee of volunteers at Pride North of 55, led by their new chair Susannah Mueller.

Mueller admits when she first came to Thompson with her partner she was afraid of what a small mining community would be like to the queer and trans community. She says had heard stories of people who weren't received well for being open about their sexuality.

But those fears soon evaporated soon after getting to know the community, Mueller says.

"I've met a lot of kind, caring people that have stepped forward, and are willing to support alternate lifestyles, and even some people who may not believe in it personally but still respect a person's right to make their own choices," she said.

The Pride North of 55 march marks the end of Thompson's Pride week, as declared by Mayor Dennis Fenske by proclamation last week.