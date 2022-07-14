Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing death in Thompson, Man.

Police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to a Tuesday night assault in Thompson, Man.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on Waterloo Avenue.

The 60-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Peter Lysohirka, 44, was arrested the night of the assault. While in custody, Lysohirka assaulted a police officer in the cell area of the Thompson detachment.

He faces additional charges for assaulting a police officer and will appear in court on July 14.

More from CBC Manitoba:

