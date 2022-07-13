60-year-old man dead after being stabbed in Thompson, Man.: police
Police in Thompson, Man., are investigating a Tuesday evening homicide involving a 60-year-old male victim.
44-year-old arrested following incident on Waterloo Avenue
A 60-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Thompson, Man., on Tuesday night, police say.
RCMP in Thompson received a report of a stabbing on Waterloo Avenue in the northern Manitoba city around 8:00 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A 44-year-old man from Thompson has been arrested in connection to the homicide, but no charges have been laid and police continue to investigate.