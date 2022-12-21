RCMP release photo of white car suspected to be involved in Thompson hit and run

A 37-year-old man from Northlands Denesuline First Nation was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run in Thompson, Man., last week.

On Dec. 15, a white vehicle heading west on Churchill Drive near Quartz Street hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The driver left the scene. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Investigators are asking the public for any information that could help them find the owner or driver of the vehicle.

Tips can be submitted to Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

