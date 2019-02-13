Man kicks in door twice, threatens woman with knife while children in home: RCMP

Police in Thompson used a electronic stun gun to arrest a man who broke into a house twice in two days and threatened a woman with a knife.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Thompson RCMP say they responded to a domestic call at a house on Feb.10 at about 6:20 a.m. They were told a man had kicked in the door and threatened the woman, but fled before police arrived.

At about 2:30 a.m. the next day, police say, the man returned to the same residence and kicked in the door again. The person who called for help said there were children in the house.

When officers arrived, the RCMP say, they could hear yelling, and when they entered, they found the man armed with a knife and holding a woman.

The man released her and came at the officers with a knife, police say.

The man ignored officers' orders to drop the knife and told them to "shoot" him, RCMP say. Officers shocked the man with a stun gun several times before he dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

The suspect, 29, faces charges numerous charges, including break and enter, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.