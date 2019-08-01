Missing Manitoba man could be heading to Toronto, RCMP say

An 18-year-old man from Thompson, Man., who hasn't been seen for two weeks could potentially be on his way to Toronto by way of Winnipeg, according to RCMP.

Shane Morris was last seen on the evening of July 17 in Thompson, before going down south to Winnipeg on July 26, according to a press release from Thompson RCMP.

It's believed from Winnipeg he planned to go Toronto.

Morris is six-foot-two, around 230 pounds, with dark brown eyes and short black hair, which is sometimes dyed blond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

