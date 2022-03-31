Thompson man dead in apparent homicide: RCMP

A man found with grave injuries inside a home in Thompson on Wednesday night has died, RCMP say.

Police were called to the home on Princeton Drive at about 11 p.m. about a disturbance and found the man inside, a news release says.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a woman, 25, from Split Lake. She remains in custody.

RCMP are treating the man's death as a homicide.