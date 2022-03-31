Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Thompson man dead in apparent homicide: RCMP

A man, 30, found in a home in Thompson on Wednesday night with grave injuries has died, RCMP say. 

Woman, 25, arrested, being held in custody

CBC News ·
Thompson RCMP say they are investigating the death of a man Wednesday night as a homicide. (CBC)

A man found with grave injuries inside a home in Thompson on Wednesday night has died, RCMP say.

Police were called to the home on Princeton Drive at about 11 p.m. about a disturbance and found the man inside, a news release says. 

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Officers arrested a woman, 25, from Split Lake. She remains in custody. 

RCMP are treating the man's death as a homicide.

