Man charged with arson in Thompson Inn fire

RCMP have arrested a man in Thompson, Man., they say set fire to a local hotel last week.

Part of the Thompson Inn went up in flames on Thursday at about 10 p.m. The blaze was contained to the restaurant area of the hotel and no one was injured, fire officials said.

RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man in Thompson on Saturday. He was charged with two arson offences including disregard for life and damage to property.

He was taken into custody.

