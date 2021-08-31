Man charged with impaired driving after hitting 2 children in Thompson

A Thompson, Man., man faces charges after he hit two young children with his vehicle while driving with a blood-alcohol three times the legal limit.

The girls, ages two and four, were walking with their dad on Station Road in the northern Manitoba city when the vehicle was driven up onto the sidewalk and hit them.

The four-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The two-year-old was treated at the scene.

The driver tried to run away but bystanders caught him and held him there until emergency crews arrived.

Manitoba RCMP arrested the 36-year-old man, who faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while impaired and failing to stop after an accident.