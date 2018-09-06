Animals set loose during break-in at Thompson Humane Society

A bunch of animals are at large in Thompson, Man., after someone broke into the local Humane Society and let them loose.

Volunteers arrived at the shelter Thursday morning to discover the building had been broken into and "the perpetrators have released all of the animals," a City of Thompson Facebook post says.

There is no information about how many or what types of animals are missing.

"The city's animal control officer will be attempting to recover the animals," the Facebook post says. "Residents are asked to contact him by phone at 204-677-7910 if they spot stray animals in the community."

The RCMP have been notified and will be investigating the break-in, the post says.