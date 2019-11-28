1 woman dead following fire that trapped people inside burning home in Thompson, Man.

A house fire that forced three people to flee from a burning building early Friday morning has left a woman dead and a northern Manitoba community in shock.

At 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Thompson RCMP and Thompson Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of people trapped inside a burning building on Centennial Drive East in Thompson, Man., police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

Officers helped neighbours pull an 89-year-old woman out of the home. She indicated others could be inside.

A 61-year-old man escaped by jumping out of a window, according to police.

A 21-year-old man who fled through the flames was taken to hospital with very serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was unaccounted for following the fire.

It wasn't safe for police and fire crews to enter the building on Friday, but on Saturday, the body of a female was located inside the home.

An autopsy is scheduled to confirm her identity.

Four RCMP officers were treated for smoke inhalation that occurred during rescue efforts.

"The RCMP would like to acknowledge the brave and selfless community members who rushed towards the burning home within the first few minutes to aid those in danger," reads the police release.

No details were available about the identities of the injured people or the cause of the fire.

Thompson's fire chief declined to comment while an investigation was underway.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and Thompson RCMP are continuing to investigate.