Thompson homicide suspect charged with manslaughter

Police in Thompson, Man. have charged a man with manslaughter after the victim of an assault died on Sunday.

RCMP officers received a call about an assault at a hotel on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson on Friday around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Thompson, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Preston Queskekapow, a 30-year-old from Norway House, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. That charge was upgrade to manslaughter after the victim died.

Police are still investigating the incident, and Queskekapow remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-677-6909.

More from CBC Manitoba: