RCMP say they can't lay charges in house-party homicide stemming from 'minor altercation'

RCMP say no criminal charges can be laid after a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Thompson last month.

Police initially announced their investigation into the death of the 28-year-old man last week, after he died suddenly on April 26.

The man's death was related to an incident at a house party on April 25, police said at the time.

On Tuesday, police said the investigation determined the man died of injuries from a fall, which happened after a "minor altercation."

Police say the investigation determined there was no criminal culpability in the matter, so charges couldn't be laid.

However, the death is still considered by police to be a homicide, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre. The altercation was not a fight, he said, although he could not provide more details about what happened.

"Due to the unique circumstances of the case which has resulted in no charges being laid, I cannot go into specifics of the investigation," Manaigre wrote in an email Tuesday.

The investigation is now closed.