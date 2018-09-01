Manslaughter charge following death of Split Lake Man in Thompson

A 24-year-old man charged with assault on Friday is now charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in Thompson, Man., on Thursday.

Police say officers were called early Thursday morning with a report of an unresponsive man with visible injuries, near a vacant building at the corner of Public Lane and Cree Road in the northern Manitoba city.

Officers discovered the man was not breathing and emergency medical services confirmed the 22-year-old was dead. His body showed signs of trauma.

On Friday, a 24-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm. On Saturday, police charged the same man, still in custody, with manslaughter.

Both the deceased and the accused are from Split Lake First Nation, about 120 kilometres northeast of Thompson, and police say they knew each another.

The accused is due in court on Tuesday.