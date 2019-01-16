1 killed in suspected hit and run near Thompson, Man.

Police are looking for a driver they believe hit a man who was found lying dead on the road near Thompson, Man.

Officers got a call around 1:05 a.m. Friday about a pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle on Highway 391, police said in a news release.

Police found a man who appeared to be in his 40s lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, it is believed the male was struck by a vehicle, however, the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision," police said in the release.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or has any information on it is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also make a secure tip online.

Thompson is a small city about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.