New
Man dies in Thompson hospital with apparent gunshot wound: RCMP
A 24-year-old Thompson man is dead after he was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police say.
A 24-year-old Thompson man is dead after he was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police say.
RCMP learned about the man's injuries around 3 a.m. Friday, after he arrived at the hospital, said a police news release issued Friday.
Officers headed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Thompson Mounties and the RCMP major crimes unit are investigating.