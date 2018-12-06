Skip to Main Content
Man dies in Thompson hospital with apparent gunshot wound: RCMP
Man dies in Thompson hospital with apparent gunshot wound: RCMP

A 24-year-old Thompson man is dead after he was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police say.
A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police say. He died of his injuries.

RCMP learned about the man's injuries around 3 a.m. Friday, after he arrived at the hospital, said a police news release issued Friday.

Officers headed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Thompson Mounties and the RCMP major crimes unit are investigating.

