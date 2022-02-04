Man accused of forcibly confining, seriously assaulting 3 women in Thompson: RCMP

A 24-year-old Nelson House man is facing multiple charges, after RCMP say he forcibly confined three women and seriously assaulted them.

Just after 7:30 on Wednesday night, Thompson RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Princeton Drive in the northern Manitoba city.

Police were told a man had stabbed several people and had a knife, according to a Friday news release from RCMP.

The police responded immediately, but the man was no longer at the scene.

The investigation led officers to check several units in the same apartment complex, and the suspect was located and arrested.

Police also found three women. Officers were told they had been forcibly confined and assaulted with several weapons over a period of time before they were located.

A child was also in the residence when the assaults occurred but was not physically injured, police said.

One of the women was taken to hospital and the other two were treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

The accused 24-year-old man is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of forcible confinement, 10 counts of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, abandoning a child, administering a noxious substance, and resisting arrest.

He was remanded into custody.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.