Northern Manitoba house fire being investigated as homicide after 2 found dead

RCMP are now treating a house fire in northern Manitoba as a homicide after two people were found dead last week.

On Sept. 9, RCMP responded to a house fire in Northlands Denesuline First Nation, also known as Lac Brochet. Investigators were told one or two people from the community were missing and could be inside.

The remains of two people were located after the fire. The remains were sent to Winnipeg, where autopsies were performed.

On Wednesday, RCMP said the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Spokesperson Tara Seel declined to say what led to the shift in focus, citing concerns over sharing details that could compromise the investigation.

Seel said RCMP are not calling this a double homicide at this time. She also declined to respond to a question by CBC News about whether investigators are looking for suspects.

Investigators remain in the community and are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP at 431-489-8551. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Northlands Denesuline is about 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. It is only accessible by winter roads or air.

